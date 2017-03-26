Kapil Sharma’s rumoured ex girlfriend Preeti Simoes quits Twitter amid Kapil-Sunil Grover row

Preeti Simoes, who was linked with Kapil in the past, quits Twitter amid Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover row. Preeti Simoes, who was linked with Kapil in the past, quits Twitter amid Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover row.

Hours after opening up on the infamous fight between her show’s stars, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Preeti Simoes, the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show, has deactivated her Twitter account.

Preeti, who was linked with Kapil in the past, had been receiving tweets accusing her of leaking the fight in the media and being jealous of the actor’s girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath.

It is, however, not certain if she left Twitter because of these trolls.

Before deactivating her account in the evening, Preeti, on Saturday, gave an interview to a leading news website about the controversy plaguing her show. She said she can’t take sides between Kapil and Sunil but hopes everything is resolved soon.

We tried reaching Preeti, who remained unavailable for a comment.

The Kapil-Sunil row has become the biggest controversy on television right now, taking a new turn every day. While the Kapil camp is maintaining that he is trying hard to get Sunil back on the show, there are reports that Sony might pull the plug on the show in the wake of the controversy.

Kapil is apparently out of Mumbai for the shoot of his next film, Phirangi, and will be back on March 29, when the next shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show is scheduled to take place. According to a source close to the development, Ali, who skipped the last two shoots, will be present for the upcoming one.

For one of his latest episodes, Kapil shot with popular comedians Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal and Ehsaan Qureshi. It sparked speculation that these three have replaced Grover, Ali and Chandan Prabhakar, who also skipped the last two shoots. But Ehsaan refuted the rumours.

