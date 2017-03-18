Kapil Sharma to marry Ginni Chatrath. Who is Ginni? See pics

As per sources, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are already engaged. As per sources, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are already engaged.

Kapil Sharma has kept quiet about his love life for so long that his fans believed it was non-existent. But on Friday morning, India’s ace stand-up comedian confessed what many had known all along – that his special someone is Ginni Chatrath. Kapil is all set to marry Ginni and if sources are to be believed, the two are already engaged. On Friday, Kapil wrote on Twitter that he has something special to share and followed it up with a beautiful post which had Ginni Chatrath’s photo. “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:),” he wrote introducing Ginni, almost confirming that wedding is on the cards.

His fans, however, are faced with a big question: Who is Ginni Chatrath? Well, here are answers to all your questions. Kapil Sharma and Ginni have reportedly known each other since their college days back in Punjab. What started as friendship took time to bloom into love though, says a source close to Kapil. Despite the comedian flirting with every Bollywood actress who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, the two have been really thick through all the ups and downs.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath participated in television reality show Hans Baliye, as a couple. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath participated in television reality show Hans Baliye, as a couple.

Here are some of the unknown facts about Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

1. They met during their college days in Jalandhar, Punjab. Both of them used to do stand-up comedy. Kapil, in fact, used to help arrange shows for her at college fests. The couple has been together for more than 10 years now.

2. Kapil was always heard telling his friends that Ginni is the kind of girl he would want to marry. While the actor had his share of link-up rumours with co-star Sumona Chakravarti and creative director Preeti Simoes, sources say this gossip never affected Kapil and Ginni’s relationship.

3. The person, happiest with their engagement, is Kapil’s mother. “She had been wanting Kapil to settle down from a long time. She wants to have grandchildren around her. That’s something old people want in the house, so, she is over the moon,” the insider said.

4. Ginni, who is still living in Jalandhar, will handle Kapil’s production house, K9 Productions, after marriage. “When you have a well-educated person in the family, then why not have her say in the business. Ginni will be closely associated with the production house,” the source said.

In fact, Kapil and Ginni had appeared on the show Has Baliye. This is where they came close to each other as they were partners. While they failed to win the show, they were appreciated for their performance. Unlike Kapil, Ginni has stayed away from limelight and works with her father. She is an MBA and has a younger sister. The match has got the blessings of Kapil’s mother too. According to reports, she has refused offers of Punjabi shows and films earlier.

Check out some pictures of Ginni Chatrath from her Instagram account.

Kapil had thought of a grand announcement about his relationship, but as things didn’t fall in place, he had to make the revelation on Twitter on Saturday morning.

