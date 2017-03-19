Kapil Sharma bids goodbye to his long time crush Deepika Padukone in the most funny manner, see pic

Kapil Sharma to Deepika Padukone, ‘I am not going to miss you.’ Kapil Sharma to Deepika Padukone, ‘I am not going to miss you.’

Ever since Kapil Sharma made his love for Ginni chatrath official on Twitter, calling her ‘the one,’ people have been going crazy to know more about the lucky girl. However, everyone seemed to have missed one major fact. What about Kapil’s obsessive love for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone? Do you remember how Deepika was Kapil’s fixed answer for every question asked by Karan Johar when the comedian-actor appeared on Koffee With Karan? Looks like everything has gone for toss now. Right after announcing that he will soon tie the knot with Ginni Chatrath, Kapil wrote another message on twitter for his former love Deepika. He tweeted, “deepu… now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always.”

Deepika has been a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show quite many times. Kapil has always been flirty with every female actor who ever came on his show to promote their films.

But, he has always had his eyes on Deepika, and also been unapologetic about his unending crush for the Bajirao Mastani actor.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s tweet for Deepika Padukone.

@deepikapadukone deepu… now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always pic.twitter.com/9cjQKiiEvj — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

The comedian-turned-actor, who has rarely spoken about his love life, went all public on Saturday, and shared his fiancee Ginni’s picture with an adorable caption. He wrote, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)”

Also read | Kapil Sharma to marry Ginni Chatrath. Who is Ginni? See pics

Kapil Sharma made his love for Ginni Chatrath official on Twitter. Kapil Sharma made his love for Ginni Chatrath official on Twitter.

As per reports, Ginni is Kapil’s college mate. A source close to the comedian told indianexpress.com that the two have been in a relationship since a long time. What started as friendship took time to bloom into love though, says the source. In fact, Kapil and Ginni have appeared on a reality show called Hans Baliye, as a couple.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd