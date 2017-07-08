Kapil Sharma donates 100 cycles, will announce it on The Kapil Sharma Show

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma (File) Popular comedian Kapil Sharma (File)

Fan of Kapil Sharma witnessed his better side when the popular comedian decided to donate 100 cycles to an NGO, Gyanam Ganga. They use cycles as a medium to create awareness about visual impairment. In the upcoming episode of television show, The Kapil Sharma Show, he will announce this in the presence of the members of the NGO.

“It’s a small gesture for the people from Gyanam Ganga who are putting efforts day in and out to achieve their goal. It was wonderful having them on our show. I’m always up for supporting causes that help fellow human beings,” Kapil Sharma told Hindustan Times.

The report further mentioned that the organisation is known to have covered 1,700 km, crossing six states and helping 7,000 people of 34 villages within seven days. Each cycle has two riders – a volunteer and a visually-impaired person. Earlier this year, when visually impaired cricketers had attended his show, he had pledged to donate his eyes.

Earlier this year, he was in news when he announced his engagement and also when he had a huge fight with his former colleague Sunil Grover following which, the latter promised never to cross path with him in future.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan who has been a fan of the show and often visited the show for his film’s promotion will not be seen this time. According to India.com, Kapil had been extremely stressed and therefore could not shoot for the show. That lead to both SRK and actor Anushka Sharma walking out without shooting. Kapil was admitted at a hospital in Mumbai.

