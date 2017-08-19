Latest news

Kapil Sharma didn’t cancel the shoot of KBC with Amitabh Bachchan. Here’s what happened in real

Many reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan's shoot with Kapil Sharma for a special episode of his show got cancelled because of a strike by The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). But apparently, all the reports seem to be false.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2017 4:37 pm
The Indian television audience is eagerly waiting for August 28, when the megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan will once again say, “Computer ji lock kiya jaaye’ as he returns with the ninth season of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. But before the show goes on air, it has made headlines. And surprisingly it is neither Senior Bachchan nor any of the contestant of the show who has made headlines. Instead, it is ace-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Many reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan’s shoot with Kapil Sharma for a special episode of his show got cancelled because of a strike by The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). But apparently, all the reports seem to be false. According to Danish Khan, who is EVP & Business Head at Sony Entertainment Television, there was no such episode to be shot in the first place itself. He tweeted, “Not true. KBC shoot is on and there was never any plan of Mr. Bachchan shooting with Mr. Kapil Sharma.”

However, we still wish to see Kapil Sharma on the hot seat and playing the game in real. We have often seen him on the other side of the table on his show The Kapil Sharma Show when he parodies the game show, KBC.

Amitabh has been sharing several pictures from the sets of the show on his Twitter handle. The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Channel at 9 pm.

