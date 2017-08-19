Kapil Sharma didn’t cancel the shoot of KBC with Amitabh Bachchan. Here’s what happened in real

Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Sharma had no episode together in the first place itself. Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Sharma had no episode together in the first place itself.

The Indian television audience is eagerly waiting for August 28, when the megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan will once again say, “Computer ji lock kiya jaaye’ as he returns with the ninth season of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. But before the show goes on air, it has made headlines. And surprisingly it is neither Senior Bachchan nor any of the contestant of the show who has made headlines. Instead, it is ace-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Many reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan’s shoot with Kapil Sharma for a special episode of his show got cancelled because of a strike by The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). But apparently, all the reports seem to be false. According to Danish Khan, who is EVP & Business Head at Sony Entertainment Television, there was no such episode to be shot in the first place itself. He tweeted, “Not true. KBC shoot is on and there was never any plan of Mr. Bachchan shooting with Mr. Kapil Sharma.”

Not true. KBC shoot is on and there was never any plan of Mr. Bachchan shooting with Mr. kapil sharma. http://t.co/7taKMh7CoY — Danish Khan (@001Danish) August 18, 2017

However, we still wish to see Kapil Sharma on the hot seat and playing the game in real. We have often seen him on the other side of the table on his show The Kapil Sharma Show when he parodies the game show, KBC.

T 2510 – Just back from work ! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of KBC and my term with it .. 17 years !! goodness that is a lifetime pic.twitter.com/E5qlqSqVYB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2017

T 2514 – Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well ..🌹🌷🌺 pic.twitter.com/o4yeSQRgyG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 12, 2017

T 2443 – Ok … so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

Amitabh has been sharing several pictures from the sets of the show on his Twitter handle. The show will be aired on Sony Entertainment Channel at 9 pm.

