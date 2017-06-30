Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh shoot for his show, our weekends just got better. See photo

Nothing seems to have gone sour between the long-time friends and colleagues, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh. Nothing seems to have gone sour between the long-time friends and colleagues, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh.

We already reported about Bharti Singh not cancelling the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show amidst reports of some tension prevailing between her and the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. And now Bharti has herself put the rumours to rest by posting her picture with Kapil from the sets where she shot on Thursday night. The ace comedienne shot for her episode last night and after looking at the picture on Bharti’s social media profile nothing seems to have gone sour between the long-time friends and colleagues, Kapil and Bharti. Along with the photo, Bharti wrote, “Who says I’m not shooting for “the Kapil Sharma Show”?!?!#NewBeginning #BhartionTKSS #TKSS #SonyTV @kapilsharma😘😘😘😘”

Bharti has joined Kapil’s show when it needed her the most. The show has been having a tough time after its ace cast, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar, left it protesting Kapil’s insensitive and humiliating behaviour. But now things seem to be falling back into place as Kapil has managed to rebuild his team by persuading Upasana Singha and his childhood friend Chandan from his older team to join him and by pooling in some new names.

On Thursday, some reports suggested that Bharti didn’t like her entry scene and thus asked the writers to change it. When her request was not adhered to, Bharti walked out of the shoot. However, the reports proved to be false as the script for Bharti will be written by none other than her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Haarsh wrote for Bharti in Comedy Nights Bachao as well and then the duo was seen on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Now after Bharti clearing it all and Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu Chaiwallah back on board, we hope Kapil’s show get back to its older position on the TRP charts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd