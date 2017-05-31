Kapil Sharma admitted to hospital with low blood pressure

Kapil Sharma felt uneasy during the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show, and was then taken to a hospital. Kapil Sharma felt uneasy during the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show, and was then taken to a hospital.

TV’s top comedian Kapil Sharma has been admitted to a city hospital for fluctuating blood pressure. Earlier in the day, the actor was shooting for an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when he complained of uneasiness. He was then taken to a hospital in Andheri. “Kapil was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4 pm today after he complained of uneasiness. It is a blood pressure related problem. It is a result of back-to-back shooting,” said a source close to the actor.

He is stable now but is yet to be discharged. The comedian was shooting for an integration episode. The setback to his health comes after months of professional upheaval in Kapil’s life. In April, he hit headlines for indulging in an ugly spat with former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover. Kapil issued a public apology to him but Sunil didn’t budge and while there have been numerous talks of getting him back on the show, all have been in vain. Recently when we asked him about returning to the show, Sunil replied, “It has been talked about a lot already. Let’s move on.” His other co-stars from the show, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, also left with him and haven’t returned since then.

The show’s TRPs suffered and there was news that his show may go off air. It was reported that the show has got an extension as Salman Khan-hosted Dus Ka Dam is delayed due to the actor’s busy schedule.

