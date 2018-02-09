Kapil Sharma is fit and raring to go in the promo of his new Sony TV show, watch video

2017 was a tough year for Kapil Sharma with The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, his ill health and the box office failure of his second Bollywood film Firangi. 2017 was a tough year for Kapil Sharma with The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, his ill health and the box office failure of his second Bollywood film Firangi.

We recently shared with our readers that comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set for a comeback with his new show on Sony Entertainment Television. The promo of the same has arrived and we see a fit and happy Kapil ready to make us ROFL.

2017 was a tough year for Kapil Sharma with The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, his ill health and the box office failure of his second Bollywood film Firangi. But the comedy star is all set to make his comeback on Sony TV next month.

The promo of his upcoming show was shared on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media handles with the caption, “Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye Sony Entertainment Television. (Kapil Sharma is coming back on Sony Entertainment Television with something new. This time he will share something more than laughter. To know what, when and how keep watching Sony Entertainment Television.)

Watch the promo of Kapil Sharma’s new show here:

Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/F0I9w6BGnE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 9, 2018

Earlier, a source exclusively shared the news of Kapil’s comeback with indianexpress.com and said, “Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show. With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style.” The source had also informed that the Kapil Sharma show is expected to launch by end of March.

Watch this space for more details about Kapil Sharma’s show in days to come.

