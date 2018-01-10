Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut to judge a talent show together

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut are ready to move on? Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut are ready to move on?

It’s been almost a year since Kangana Ranaut made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show and created a storm by calling him the “snooty flag-bearer of nepotism.” The comment didn’t go well with the filmmaker and the battle has since been on. Every two months or so, fans witness a barrage of comments from the two over the issue. However, now, it looks like the two industry mavericks have finally moved on and have decided to extend an olive branch towards each other.

Kangana Ranaut has agreed to join Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty in judging the new TV show India’s Next Superstar as a special guest. Reportedly, the shoot has been scheduled to happen on Thursday.

On being contacted by Indian Express, Kangana Ranaut’s spokesperson confirmed the news and said, “It’s a professional commitment. She is the epitome of the ideology that the show is promoting, hence when the India’s Next Superstar team approached her, she agreed to be part of the show.”

India’s Next Superstar is incidentally also a platform for outsiders and is all about discovering new talent, a cause that Kangana truly champions. Their tagline reads, “Na khandaan, na sifarish… Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar.”

The spokesperson also added, “There was never any personal animosity between Karan and Kangana. She has a stand on nepotism and she sticks by her stand. Two people with different ideologies can always work together.” During a recent media interaction, Karan Johar said that if the channel is interested in inviting her, he has no qualms against it. “Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show,” said Karan.

