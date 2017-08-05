Kanchi Singh on quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I will take up only lead roles now

Kanchi Singh plays Shivangi Joshi’s sister in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kanchi Singh plays Shivangi Joshi’s sister in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Actors walking in and walking out of television’s longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has become a regular thing now. After Hina Khan (Akshara), Karan Mehra (Naitik), Rohan Mehra (Naksh), it is Rohan’s real-life girlfriend Kanchi Singh who has finally taken the decision to quit the daily soap. Just like the former stars, Kanchi too has an issue with the progress of her character Gayu or Gayatri since the entire story revolves around the lead couple Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivnagi Joshi, respectively.

Kanchi confirmed the news to TOI saying, “Yes, I have quit the show. I didn’t see any future for my character. I totally understand that shifting focus from a popular couple — Kartik and Naira — to any other character could be detrimental to the show, but my character was completely sidelined in the bargain. I wish the ‘Yeh Rishta…’ team all the best. I’ll always be indebted to producer Rajan Shahi, who launched me in the industry.” Talking about her future plans, Kanchi said, “I would like to play meaningful characters now and have decided to take up only lead roles.”

The actor is currently serving her three months notice period and will shoot for the last episode around the end of September. Kanchi joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last year only and initially, the track of the show focussed on her character as she played the third angle in Naira and Kartik’s love story.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Uttam who plays Naitik’s sister Nandini in the show has made a comeback to the soap opera. The actor will be returning to the screen during the Raksha Bandhan sequence. Sharing the photo from the sets, Nidhi wrote, “It’s great to be back ♥️ @yehrishtakyakehlatahai #rishtahotties #rakshabandhan. #oldisgold.” Nidhi too was missing from the show for a long time now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus and the show has been on air since last eight years.

