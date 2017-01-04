Kamya Punjabi mourns TV director Waseem Sabir’s death, says he has left a vacuum

Kamya Punjabi was returning from Hong Kong, after celebrating the New Year when she received a text saying her close friend Waseem Sabri was no more. Kamya Punjabi was returning from Hong Kong, after celebrating the New Year when she received a text saying her close friend Waseem Sabri was no more.

Television director Waseem Sabir’s untimely demise has left the industry in shock. The director, who died on Monday after a freak accident at home, was the name behind popular shows like Veera, Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Tamanna and Ganga to his credit. Reportedly, Waseem fell on his head while trying to clean a jammed drawer in at his home. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to internal bleeding.

Waseem had many close friendships within the fraternity, which is evident from the emotional messages many TV stars have posted on social media remembering him. One such friend, actor Kamya Punjabi, is finding it difficult to recover from the news and even refused to attend his prayer meet this evening. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor recalled her happy times with Waseem and spoke about the vacuum created in her life after his death.

Kamya was returning from Hong Kong, after celebrating the New Year with her daughter, when she received a text saying her close friend was no more. “What an irony it is that he was my ‘3 am friend’ and that was the exact time when I got the message about his death. I threw away my phone out of anger. I was at the Mumbai airport and rushed to his house. Just when I reached, his body was being taken to the hospital. I never knew he would welcome me like this. We had planned to meet in the coming days. I am devastated and numb,” a tearful Kamya said.

Kamya and Waseem met on the set of television drama Maryada and hit it off instantly. Kamya says that she never got a director like Waseem in her entire television career and some of the things he told her will remain with her always.

“He is the only director in my entire career who told me not to act. While shooting for Maryada, he used to say, ‘Kamya, I don’t want you to act. I want you to feel the character. Just do that. Don’t act.’ I can’t forget this,” the actor recalled.

Kamya even took to Twitter to post an emotional message for Waseem.

Tere waade par jiye hum toh yeh jaan jhooth jaana…. aap bhi chal diye ab kab hogi guftagoo??? Mujhe intezaar rahega waseem….. 2017 🙏 http://t.co/u1yNndpkXh — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 3, 2017

Waseem’s importance in Kamya’s life could be gauged from the fact that she revealed he was a big source of strength for her after her close friend and actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s death last year.

“Waseem and I shared a beautiful friendship of over six years. We shared this unexplainable friendship and love. He was always there in my thick and thin. In fact, after Pratyusha’s death, he was the one who supported me and asked me to move on with her memories but what will I do now, without him? I don’t know how to handle this,” she said.

Kamya added that Waseem was working on a show for Star Plus and both of them had hoped that the new year will be much better for them. “We discussed one day that 2017 will be great for us. He had a few shows lined up, he was also supposed to start working on a film. 2016 was very stressful for us and we had hoped the coming year would be amazing but now I wish 2016 hadn’t ended because I can never get over his demise.”

