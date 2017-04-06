Kamya Punjabi on Pratyusha Banerjee’s short film controversy: I will go to jail without fear

Kamya Punjabi do not wish to give any further attention to Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Kamya Punjabi do not wish to give any further attention to Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh.

Since April 1, 2016, the day when Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide, her friend Kamya Punjabi has been standing strong with Pratyusha’s family and is making unswerving efforts to bring justice to her friend. On the first death anniversary of her closest friend, Kamya released a short film titled ‘Hum Kuch Keh Naa Sakey’ featuring Pratyusha.

But the film didn’t seem to go down well with late Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh as he filed a defamation case against Kamya, producer Neerusha Nikhat, Google and YouTube. Rahul claimed that said video is an old one and Kamya has tampered with it to gain publicity. He also said that he has been portrayed in a bad light in the film. In response to his complaint, on Tuesday, the Dindoshi sessions court issued a showcause notice to Kamya and Nikhat for releasing the film despite a stay.

Rahul’s advocate Shreyans Mithare confirmed the news of Kamya Punjabi being served a legal notice as he said, “The court has issued a notice against them after their advocate confirmed that the film release. The court also warned to issue a non-bailable warrant against them if they fail to appear before the court.”

Meanwhile, Kamya told the daily that she do not wish to give any further attention to Rahul and is not afraid to go to jail. “I am done talking about this. I will deal with him through my lawyers. I will definitely go to the court, if there is a case. I am not scared and I will go to jail, if needed (laughs). I will go without any fear. I have released the film and will do whatever is needed in the future too. I really don’t want to give any more importance to this man [Rahul],” said Kamya.

Talking about the film, Kamya earlier told indianexpress.com that Rahul Raj Singh is not the hero of the short film. She also hit out at him saying that if he truly cared about her, he would have supported the movie rather than opposing it. “The film’s motive was about depression, ego. Hence the name is ‘Hum Kuch Keh Na Sake’. But he took the film to another track. See the film and ask yourself if you see Rahul in the film. If I had to do that, I wouldn’t do like this. I would do this on his face, fearlessly like the way I’ve had so far. If she has committed suicide, who pushed her to that limit? I still say, he is responsible. Let the investigation happen. I would never say something like this through films,” Shakti actor Kamya Punjabi said in a statement.

