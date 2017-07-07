Kamya Punjabi on dating rumours with Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar: We are only friends, don’t read more than that

Always being controversy’s best child, Kamya Punjabi’s post created a furore as grapevine started speculating about her relationship with Manveer Gurjar. Always being controversy’s best child, Kamya Punjabi’s post created a furore as grapevine started speculating about her relationship with Manveer Gurjar.

The news about romantic affairs travels far across. And when it’s a love story starring celebs, well, it becomes the biggest buzz. Recently Kamya Punjabi won the Best Actress in a Negative Role at the Zee Gold Award for her portrayal as Preeto in Colors’ Shakti. Taking to Instagram the actor shared a picture of herself with an award with the caption. A big thank you to each one of you who voted for me n a very special thanks to very special someone @imanveergurjar ?love you guys… #preeto#gratitude #shakti #goldawards (sic)

Always being controversy’s best child, Kamya’s post created a furore as grapevine started speculating about her relationship with Manveer. Winner of Bigg Boss 10, Manveer recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kamya had been a constant supporter of Manveer while he was in the house and the duo was even caught partying together.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Kamya, she laughed off the rumours of her affair and said, “We are great friends and nothing else. While he was in the house, I supported him and appealed to my fans to vote for him. We met after he won Bigg Boss and formed a great rapport. From the time I got nominated for Gold Award, he has been constantly appealing for votes and got so many of his friends to vote for me. Thus when I won, I thought of thanking him. He is really sweet and very special to me.”

Quizzed on whether the friendship can develop into a relationship anytime soon, she quipped, “Not at all. In bold letters, we are only FRIENDS, so do not read more to that. It’s solely a mutual admiration club between me and Manveer.”

Kamya, after her divorce with actor Bunty Negi in 2013, has been bringing up her daughter single-handedly. She was dating actor Karan Patel who wedded actress Ankita Bhargava after breaking up with her. Manveer, on the other hand, was shrouded with controversy after his marriage video got viral post his Bigg Boss 10 win. Initially, he denied the news but accepted it saying he was forced into the alliance and had thus walked out on his wife soon after the wedding. During his stint inside the house, and even after the show ended, he was also linked to fellow contestant Nitibha Kaul.

