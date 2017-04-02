Haven’t received any legal notice to not screen Pratyusha Banerjee’s film, from Rahul Raj Singh: Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi released the short video featuring her best friend Pratyusha Banerjee despite an apparent stay order against the film. Kamya Punjabi released the short video featuring her best friend Pratyusha Banerjee despite an apparent stay order against the film.

Amid reports that the stay order against the short film featuring late actor Pratyusha Banerjee has been extended, actor Kamya Punjabi, who released the movie on Saturday evening, has said that she never got any legal notice asking her to not screen the film.

Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who has been accused of abetting Pratyusha’s suicide last year, filed a complaint against Kamya earlier this week, alleging that he was shown in a negative light in the film. He also sought a defamation case against her. The Mumbai High Court apparently passed a stay order against the film. Kamya went ahead and released the movie in Pratyusha’s memory.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the actor said she just got a mail from Rahul’s lawyer asking her to not release the movie but she hasn’t received any legal notice so far.

“I haven’t received any notice. If I get, I will answer it in court. I am not scared of anyone. He just sent me a mail via his lawyer. I got it yesterday at 2PM. His motive was to stop the film’s release but he failed. If he is right, why haven’t I got any legal notice? Had I got any notice, I would have obeyed it,” Kamya said.

She also said Rahul’s claims that she was not ready to receive the notice were bogus. “He sent someone with a letter to my place at 11PM. I wasn’t at home. That guy looked shady, when I saw the CCTV footage. Is that how you send a legal notice? Everyone knows where I go for my shooting. Had there been an authentic notice, he could have sent on my set as well. In any legal case, you first serve the notice and then get the acknowledgment from the other party, which they never did. So, what extension is he talking about? A legal notice is a big thing, but is that how you deal with it? By sending a mail to me?”

The actor said it was clear that Rahul’s intentions were directed at disrupting the prayer meet and the press conference, which followed it. She also said that Rahul has gained enough publicity through the film and amid this the fight for Pratyusha’s suicide is getting lost.

“The guy is roaming free. It has been a year and nothing has happened. Everybody understands who is getting publicity out of this. I come on TV everyday, I don’t need that. I did for my friend. In fact, Neeru Shah Nikhat and I put in money into it so we didn’t do anything for money. If anyone gets some money, it would be her parents. So what? They are her parents, if they are getting something, let them have it. But I have only gotten support from everywhere. People have been backing me for releasing the film.”

