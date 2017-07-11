Kamya Panjabi claims her Instagram was hacked: Never took off something I once posted

Kamya Panjabi said she has not backed out of #LipstickRebellion campaign. Kamya Panjabi said she has not backed out of #LipstickRebellion campaign.

Kamya Panjabi had recently supported the Lipstick Under My Burkha campaign, #LipstickRebellion, by posting a bold backless picture. However, after a couple of hours, the picture got deleted which led to assumption that she has backed out the campaign. But now, the actor has released an explanation in which she expressed that her account was hacked adding that she has never deleted anything that she has posted on her Instagram account.

In a Twitter post, Kamya wrote, “Open the app. Picture has been removed. News articles claiming my unsure mind led to impulsive upload of nudity and hence took it off. Never posted something I never believed in. Never took off something I once posted. Wore my heart and scares on my sleeves with pride. Happy hacking happy hating.” She even said, ‘I know you know my password’ while using a hashtag for her post.

Earlier, with the picture, she wrote a short message too. She wrote, “They Said that don’t be that woman …The that other woman..the divorced woman .. the single mother woman .. But I am that woman ..Every time I put in my lipstick on, I smile. because I am being true to myself . Whether the world agrees or not I have made my own don’t.. Don’t you…”

I did not take off a bare piece of clothing off my back. I bared the innermost corners of my soul…!!! #iknowUknowmypassword 😊#instagram pic.twitter.com/OnDyM7Oj9q — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) July 10, 2017

The campaign was started by Ekta Kapoor, who collaborated with Lipstick Under My Burkha team as a distrubutor. The film, which stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and others in the lead role, will release on July 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd