Kamya Panjabi ‘back’s out of #LipstickRebellion after posting bold bare back picture. See photo

Television actor Kamya Panjabi had lent her support to the ongoing #LipstickRebellion led by Ekta Kapoor as a part of her upcoming film, Lipstick Under My Burkha. She posted a bare back picture holding a lipstick, right placed as her middle finger, on her Instagram account and wrote about how people had created inhibitions around her just because she was divorced and a single mother. The actor wrote, “They Said that don’t be that woman …The that other woman..the divorced woman .. the single mother woman .. But I am that woman ..Every time I put in my lipstick on, I smile. because I am being true to myself . Whether the world agrees or not I have made my own don’t.. Don’t you…” However, within a few hours, Kamya deleted the picture. So, has she backed out of the #LipstickRebellion?

The actor has always been controversy’s favorite child. After her divorce from actor Bunty Negi in 2013, she has been bringing up her daughter single-handedly.

Recently, Kamya won Best actor in a negative role for her television show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor shared some pictures from the award show and wrote, “A big thank you to each one of you who voted for me n a very special thanks to very special someone Manveer Gurjar.” Recently, she was linked-up with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manveer Gurjar but when indianexpress.com reached out to Kamya, she laughed off the rumours of her affair and quashed them saying, “We are great friends and nothing else.”

Check out the screen grab of Kamya Panjabi picture:

Kamya was also part of a short film, Hum Kuch Keh Na Sakey, which narrated the life of late television actor Pratyusha Banerjee.

