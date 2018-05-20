Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 promo: It is all about perspectives, says Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is soon to be back as host with the controversial show Bigg Boss Tamil season 2. Kamal Haasan is soon to be back as host with the controversial show Bigg Boss Tamil season 2.

Kamal Haasan is back on the small screen with a bang. The veteran actor, who hosted the first installment of the immensely popular reality show, is back on the show but in a completely new avatar. In the promo, we see a man push a woman to the side and run when the video stops. Kamal asks us to guess the intention of the man — is he a thief or a harasser? But turns out that the man was in a rush to save a kid from getting hit by a car. Sporting a rugged handlebar moustache, Kamal tells us that life is all about perspectives. What we take from anything depends on how we perceive it.

The promo reminds us of the immensely famous ‘kurumpadam’ that Kamal Haasan used as a ‘tool’ to confront the housemates when they would falter; basically, short video clipping of the situation in hand. The term went viral after Kamal tactfully used it. By the looks of the promo, we can expect several such instances in the new version. “Who is the good guy? We will be watching,” ends Kamal emphatically. Is it just the contestants on the show or is he referring to something else that the show will unveil?

Bigg Boss 2 will have 15 participants stay in a house with no connectivity to the outside world. They will be surveilled with cameras and will be put through gruelling tasks for a final price. The show is expected to be on air very soon. The first season saw its contestant garner immense popularity with stars like Oviya, Aarav, Julie, Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson amid others used it to leverage their careers. The list of contestants for the new season has not been revealed yet.

