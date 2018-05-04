Kamal Haasan to return as Bigg Boss Tamil host

Kamal Haasan will return to host Bigg Boss Tamil in season 2. Kamal Haasan will return to host Bigg Boss Tamil in season 2.

Who will replace Kamal Haasan as the host in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil? That was the question on everyone’s mind as it was widely believed that the Ulaganayagan may not return to the small screen after he launched his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam. Some reports even suggested the showrunners were looking at other celebrities like Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami to take the baton from Kamal.

Now, it has been confirmed that the producers of the hit reality TV show have retained Kamal Haasan for the upcoming season. Earlier this week, the 63-years-old actor even shot for the promo of season 2 in Chennai.

According to reports, the new season of Bigg Boss will go on air in June.

After working in the film industry for more than 50 years, Kamal last year made his debut on the small screen with the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. And he exceeded the expectations by the way he handled the show with his off-the-cuff remarks. He also used the platform to air his political views. It soon became one of the most watched television shows in Tamil.

The viewership of the show was pegged at 6.5 crore impressions worldwide. “Bigg Boss Tamil has written a new chapter in the history of South Indian television entertainment and that still would be an understatement. Thanks for giving me such a big success in my career as a television host. I consider it as a big fortune,” Kamal had said during the finale of season one last October.

