Kaleerein actor Aditi Sharma: Arjit Taneja is a sweet co-star, who keeps boosting my confidence on set

Every day, the city of dreams Mumbai welcomes young hearts with passion and hopes wanting to make it big. Delhi princess Aditi Sharma is among the few lucky ones to have managed to grab a meaty role. All set to play the lead in Zee TV’s next Kaleerein, the young girl has hopes and belief to become a superstar soon. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aditi shared, “I have always wanted to be an actor. My entire family has been mesmerized by this industry and I am the first one to step into in. I gave an audition from Delhi and moved to Mumbai four months back after being shortlisted. It’s all has been possible only because of my family, who have been supporting me completely. They have even shifted base to be with me. I don’t think I could have asked for more.”

Stating that she is quite similar to her character Meera in real life, Aditi quipped, “Just like her, I am also quite bold and honest. I love my family and always believe in standing for the right. It might look easy to play the character since we are similar but it was quite a challenge. Also, since it’s my first show, I had no knowledge of the technical aspect and am learning everything on sets.”

“Since Meera is a Kabaddi player, I trained myself in the sport. I was actually very excited and did quite a few stunts also. From riding bikes and auto rickshaws to jumping from the first floor, I did it all myself. I even injured myself but these wounds are glory for my hard work,” she further added with a smile.

With Kaleerein focusing on how girls are being trained to become an ideal wife, we asked Aditi, what would be the prerequisites in her ideal guy. Smilingly she shared, “That’s a difficult one (smiles). I want to repeat Meera’s dialogue here- “Shaadi usi se karungi jo samjhega mujhe” (I would only marry someone who understands me). I really want a guy, who would accept me the way I am, and not want to change anything in me. He should be supportive of my career plans and be the wind beneath my wings.”

Talking about her experience, the 21-year-old shared, “I was very nervous initially but the team has been really sweet and supportive. It’s a really positive work environment and I am completely enjoying it. Since I have worked in a couple of music videos, I wasn’t scared of the camera but being on such a big platform is intimidating but that’s the fun.”

When asked about enacting romantic scenes, Aditi blushed to share, “Oh I was quite uncomfortable since I haven’t done such sequences. Also, since I have no experience of romance in real life also, I was really nervous. I remember before one of the scene, I was continuously chewing gum (laughs). But my co-star Arjit Taneja is a very sweet guy. He made me comfortable and has been boosting my confidence at every level.”

Lastly, talking about her dreams and aspirations, Aditi shared, “Like every actor even I want to see myself on the big screens but I want to take small but strong steps ahead. I am lucky to have bagged Kaleerein as my debut show and I know this would only open doors to bigger opportunities. My focus right now is to train myself as a better actor. I love and admire Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone for the kind of work they have done. Just like all of them I am also starting quite young. But yes, I don’t want to be compared to any of them rather I want to build my own identity. In few years, I would like others to get compared to Aditi.”

Kaleerein airs Monday-Friday 7:30 pm on Zee TV.

