Kajol’s mother Tanuja to make TV debut with Aarambh

It’s a happy time for Indian television. Barring the naagins and daayans, the good thing doing the rounds is that our big screen stars are not shying away from making their small screen debut too, much like the trend in the West where Hollywood celebs make regular appearances on television shows too. The latest one to join the list is Bollywood’s veteran Tanuja. The yesteryear actor will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in an upcoming show titled ‘Aarambh.’

Aarambh will air on Star Plus. According to our sources in the channel, the show “will take the audience back in the era of the Aryans and Dravidians.” The show will trace the beginning of civilisation and will show the clash between two clans.

As per reports, Aarambh will star Rajniesh Duggal and south Indian actor Karthika in the lead roles, while Tanuja will play the spiritual guide belonging to the Dravidian clan. Aarambh will be directed by Bollywood filmmaker Goldie Behl and has been penned down by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. Vijayendra Prasad has already scripted films including Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Aarambh will go on floors in the coming days, and will begin airing around February-March.

Television has in the past given Bollywood, big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vidya Balan and Prachi Desai, who make a smooth transition from small to big screen, the trend has got reversed. Today, the biggest names including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have become a regular on television.

While this list continues to grow by the day, Tanuja’s addition to it will only make it more elite. Tanuja was last seen in an important role in 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The 73-year-old had made a forgettable appearance as a judge of TV show Rock-N-Roll Family alongside her daughter Kajol and son-in-law Ajay Devgn in 2008.

