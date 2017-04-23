Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan booked for molestation

A 20-year-old model named Sushmita Chakravarty, has accused Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame actor Parth Samthaan of molestation. A 20-year-old model named Sushmita Chakravarty, has accused Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame actor Parth Samthaan of molestation.

TV actor Parth Samthaan, of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame, has been booked for molestation based on the complaint filed by a 20-year-old model two months ago. Parth has been charged under Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act (POCSO) in the case, which was filed under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR states that Parth misbehaved with model Sushmita Chakravarty while he was drunk. The incident apparently happened on February 20. Sushmita had said that she knew Parth since she was 16. In her official statement last month, the model had said:

“I have known him for more than 4 years. Parth has on many occasions tried to propose me- not for a relationship but having a good time. Which I have very politely turned down. It might be cool in his group for women to sleep around with him and I have no issues with other girls and the choices they make but I have a different value system. After returning from a party in an alcoholic state, Parth misbehaved with me. After which I stopped contact with him for some time and he really apologised and as we have been friends for years, I decided to forgive him for the behaviour but soon after that, I started getting insulting and shameful calls from boys who would want favours from me.”

“Someone was sharing my number with people. Parth actually tried to show that he is helping me but in reality, he was the one out of vengeance doing it. His Whatsapp controversy where they made a group called whores and more whores where he shared details about women and his voice notes are available. The voice notes clearly mention me and him stating that I have a bad character and I am easy. Last week of January, the last time I met him, he again misbehaved with me and I informed my mother who then gave me the strength to file the FIR. Yes there was a lot of pressure from my family for this case might go public with him being an actor and we almost were discussing to take the case back with him giving a written apology but I realised that it’s not just me but the other women in the group targeted were as young as 16 years old. These actors target young girls and then share their details so that they can be exploited. Just because I didn’t give in, I was targeted and my reputation was put at stake. I am not taking any case back and I will fight it till the end. They have leaked my pictures online and revealed my name. I will not be slut shamed into taking the FIR back. I come from an educated family and I know when someone is right no matter, what difficulties will come if I stand by the truth, I will get justice.”

The 26-year-old actor has moved an anticipatory bail application in Dindoshi court and it is likely to be heard tomorrow.

