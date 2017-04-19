Kahin Kisi Roz couple Yash Tonk and Gauri share first picture of daughter Myrah and it is adorable. See pic

Yash Tonk and Gauri became parents of beautiful Myrah on January 31 this year. Yash Tonk and Gauri became parents of beautiful Myrah on January 31 this year.

Television actor Yash Tonk, who essays the role of Chaudhary Gajender Singh in Sony TV show, Jaat Ki Jugni, is on cloud nine ever since he welcomed his little bundle of joy, his second daughter in the world on January 31. Since then the actor has been stealing moments from his busy schedule to be with the newborn. And from the day the news about Yash becoming a father again, after thirteen years came, we have been waiting to see the first glance of the little munchkin.

It seems the new parents have finally decided of introducing their little one to the world. Yash’s wife Gauri shared an adorable picture of their daughter, Myrah on her social media account along with a heartwarming caption. “Woh lamha jahan sab kuch ruk jaata hai’..Thank god for this, god bless, keep blessing,” wrote Gauri.

See the first picture of Yash Tonk’s daughter Myrah here:

Gauri had sometime back, shared a cute picture in which the little one is holding her mommy’s hand. Also, during her pregnancy, she shared several pictures flaunting her baby bump on her Instagram page.

Sharing his happiness with indianexpress.com and breaking the happy news to his fans, Yash said, “We are ecstatic. Both Gauri and our baby are doing good. We should bring them home in a couple of days.” He also said that he and Gauri decided the name of their daughter much before Gauri’s pregnancy.

Yash and Gauri met on the sets of popular television show Kahin Kisi Roz and fell in love right away. They got married in October 2002 after dating each other for two years. The couple has a thirteen-year-old daughter Pari who was born just a few weeks before their first wedding anniversary.

