Kahaani fame Saswata Chatterjee and Sreelekha Mitra to star in ALT Balaji’s first Bengali web-series Dhimaner Dinkal

Launched in April, Ekta Kapoor’s digital streaming platform ALT Balaji has spread its wing by giving the audience some impressive content. Furthering its boundaries, ALT is all set to release its first Bengali web-series titled Dhimaner Dinkal. And indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the series will star Kahaani fame Bob Biswas aka Saswata Chatterjee and Tollywood superstar Sreelekha Mitra.

Dhimaner Dinkal, in its first season, will have 15 episodes. It will depict the life of a simple Bengali man, played by Saswata Chatterjee, who abstains from the world of internet and technology. Shying away from using even a phone, life brings him to a stand where he is forced to get a mobile phone. The storyline will travel through the changes that technology brings to his and his family’s life. Sreelekha, who has films like Bhooter Bhobishyot, Hello Kolkata, Tolly Lights Debdoot and more under her kitty will play his wife.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Sreelekha shared, “I play Saswata’s wife who, unlike her husband is quite a tech savvy. The arrival of technology in their home not just changes his life but our relationship also sees a sea of change. Dhimaner Dinkal is not a hardcore post-mortem to the subject but presented in a light hearted entertaining way. I had a fun time getting back with Saswata after Bhooter Bhobishyot.”

Directed by Anindya Sarkar, the series has been entirely shot in Kolkata. The climax has been kept open-ended with a motive to get the next season in line. Dhimaner Dinkal will be available on the streaming platform from 30 July, 2017.

Saswata, widely popular in the Bengali industry became a national sensation after starring in Kahaani as the cold-blooded murder Bob Biswas. The actor himself mentioned in an interview, “Bob Biswas has most definitely exceeded the popularity of Kahaani. Poor Saswata has lost his identity. He is addressed as Bob wherever he goes.”

His noted work in Tollywood includes Meghe Dhaka Tara, Tiyasha, Jekhane Bhuter Bhoy, Abar Bomkesh (Chitrachor), Rang Milanti, Byomkesh Bakshi (Adim Ripu), The Bong Connection, Abar Aranye among more.

Sreelekha who is the judge of award winning Bengali stand up comedy show Mirakkel, also starred with Aamir Khan a commercial of Coca Cola years back.

