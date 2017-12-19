Kabir Khan marks digital debut with Amazon Original’s war epic The Forgotten Army

Kabir Khan is all set to make his web debut. Kabir Khan is all set to make his web debut.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to venture into web space. He will be helming his first ever digital series, which would be an Amazon Original, titled The Forgotten Army.

Kabir Khan has many super hits as well as critically acclaimed films such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom and many more to his credit. The director commenced shooting for the web series on December 18 in Mumbai. Seen in the picture is Kabir Khan giving a mahurat clap on the sets of The Forgotten Army.

Based on true events, the series is the story of the men and women who fought a heroic war for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by the charismatic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Indian National Army was an Indian military wing that was officially formed in April 1942 and disbanded in August 1945. It was formed by Indian POWs who were captured after the fall of Singapore. Even after their dissolvement, people believe that the INA was instrumental in raising the spirit of nationalism in the country and that it acted as a catalyst is helping India gain its freedom.

The Forgotten Army is a war epic that will touch many aspects of the emotions attached to the importance of Indian National Army. Recently, Rajkummar Rao also starred in an AltBalaji production about Subhash Chandra Bose titled Bose Dead Or Alive.

The Forgotten Army is also being backed by Kabir Khan Films.

