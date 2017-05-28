Kaabil actor Ronit Roy: Different is not accepted by audiences

Ronit Roy is going to return to TV screens as lawyer K.D. Pathak in the third season of Adaalat Ronit Roy is going to return to TV screens as lawyer K.D. Pathak in the third season of Adaalat

Actor Ronit Roy wants to do something “different” on the small screen, but says that it is not accepted by the audience.

“In the digital space, I am going to work with ALTBalaji. I want to do TV…we are talking about what to do. I don’t want to do more of the same…I want to do something different. Now different has its own issues. Different is not accepted by the audience so, how do I do the balancing act,” Ronit told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“It’s not easy to put a Ronit Roy in a TV show because there are a lot of permutation and combinations to that,” he added.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3, says the show makers are figuring out the best possible way and what to do on TV.

“So by the time I finish shooting for this ALTBalaji’s show, there might be more clarity,” he said.

Ronit is known for his portrayal of Dharamraj Mahiyavanshi, Rishabh Bajaj, Mihir Virani, Neil Khanna and Aparajit Deb on the small screen.

Among his most loved small screen characters is lawyer K.D. Pathak in Adaalat.

Asked if the third season of Adaalat is on the cards, he said: “Adaalat also… we are talking about it now. We have done 450 episodes of Adaalat so, how to make it different.”

Ronit says the channel is also keen to bring the show back.

Also Read | Munna Michael actor Ronit Roy on playing grey characters: Matter of perspective

“But even the channel feels that we should be progressive with the show. You can’t be doing what we have done before,” Ronit said.

He feels that the character “has to age a bit, everything around him has to be bigger and better, more interesting viewing and cases”.

“So, let’s see. Hopefully, by the second half of the year we should be able to crack Adaalat,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now