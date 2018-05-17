Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News

Juzz Baatt host Rajeev Khandelwal revealed how he proposed to wife Manjiri on their engagement day

Rajeev Khandelwal, while shooting for his new show Juzz Baatt, shared how he proposed to Manjiri. The actor shared that he proposed to Manjiri on the day of their engagement.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: May 17, 2018 7:12:51 pm
Juzz Baatt host Rajeev Khandelwal wife Rajeev Khandelwal and wife Manjiri tied the knot in 2011.
Related News

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says he proposed to Manjiri, now his wife, on the day of their engagement. Actors Ssudeep Sahir and Dheeraj Dhoopar came together for an episode of “JuzzBaatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak”. While shooting for it, Rajeev, also the host of the weekend chat show, shared how he proposed to Manjiri, read a statement.

Rajeev surprised them by inviting their wives Anantica Sahir and Vinny Arora on the Zee TV show. While they were narrating tales of their courtship period, Rajeev questioned them about their marriage proposal. Ssudeep and Dheeraj both revealed that they never got a chance to propose to their respective wives before their marriage.

When they asked Rajeev about his proposal to Manjiri, he said: “I proposed to Manjiri on the day of our engagement. There were conversations happening in the media about our relationship and I had no choice but to tell her parents.

Ssudeep Sahir Dheeraj Dhoopar Actors Ssudeep Sahir and Dheeraj Dhoopar came together for an episode of Juzz Baatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak.

“I messaged to Manjiri’s father and told him that I want to get married to her. Her father replied that he will discuss it with Manjiri’s mother and the rest as we all know is history. I’m happily married to her now.”

The couple tied the knot in 2011.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now