Justin Bieber my worst interview ever: Chelsea Handler

He might be one of the biggest stars in the world, but Chelsea Handler has revealed that Justin Bieber is a nightmare to interview.

The presenter revealed that the “Sorry” singer was probably her worst interviewee ever, because she felt uncomfortable when he flirted with her, reported Variety.

Bieber first appeared on Handler’s show Chelsea Lately back in 2009 when he was just 15.

“Justin Bieber maybe was my worst interview, because he was trying to flirt with me and it was so uncomfortable,” Handler said.

“Like, that’s his schtick. He would come on and flirt with you and you just felt like a child molester right away. And I didn’t want to feel that way,” she added.

