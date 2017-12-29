After eight years of marriage, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff file for divorce

About three months back the news of differences in Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff’s marriage had cropped. About three months back the news of differences in Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff’s marriage had cropped.

The year comes to an end, adding another failed marriage to the list. About three months back the news of differences in Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff’s marriage had cropped. Now, as per recent reports, the actors have already filed for a divorce in Bandra family court, and in few months’ time, they will be officially divorced. Juhi and Sachin, who got married in February 2009 after a five months courtship, have been facing major compatibility issues and staying separately for a year now.

A source shared with us, “After being together for so long, it was a difficult decision for them but their differences have grown so much, that there seemed no chance of a reconciliation. It would have been futile carrying the baggage of a failed marriage for long and thus they decided to get separated. Sachin was even missing from Juhi’s birthday celebrations recently, proving how much they have grown apart. The couple’s four-year-old daughter Samaira has been staying with Juhi, and it is only justified that the custody will remain with her.”

If readers would remember, there were reports of their marriage hitting a rough patch in 2011. The couple had then dismissed the rumours and continued to go strong together. But this time, the estranged couple are set to walk separate paths.

Juhi, popularly known for her hit TV show Kumkum, has also appeared in Viraasat and Devi. She is the winner of Bigg Boss 5 and currently part of Shani. Sachin, on the other hand, has done shows like Saat Phere, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Balika Vadhu and Tumhari Pakhi.

