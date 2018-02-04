John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh get hitched

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s marriage did not exactly go according to the plan. John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s marriage did not exactly go according to the plan.

Actor John Stamos, known mostly for starring in ABC sitcom Full House, has tied the knot with his fiancee and actress Caitlin McHugh. The two had been together for two years before 54-year-old Stamos proposed 31-year-old McHugh on October 22, 2017 at Disneyland, People.com reports. Stamos is a well-known Disney fan and love dressing up as various Disney characters.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’” Stamos had told the People magazine in December. Stamos has previously been married to actress Rebecca Romijn, from 1998 to 2005.

The ceremony, however, does not seem to have gone according to the plan.

The Associated Press reports that according to the Beverly Hill police department burglars stole $165,000 in jewellery from a room at the Beverly Hills Hotel that was occupied by Caitlin McHugh. A police statement says Caitlin was away from her room Friday evening when a crook or crooks got in and took several items of jewellery.

It’s unclear how the burglars got inside. There’s no indication of forced entry. The theft comes amid reports that the pregnant actress is marrying Stamos this weekend. A message seeking comment from Stamos’ publicist wasn’t immediately returned Saturday. Neither of the newly-wed husband-wife was inside when the crime occurred.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd