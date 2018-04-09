Jimmy Kimmel tries to end verbal spat with Sean Hannity

Jimmy Kimmel wrote a note on Twitter, ending the verbal spat with Sean Hannity. Jimmy Kimmel wrote a note on Twitter, ending the verbal spat with Sean Hannity.

ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel is trying to de-escalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity that began over a joke about first lady Melania Trump’s accent. Kimmel said in a Twitter post on Sunday that his exchanges with Hannity were fun but he didn’t want to add to the “vitriol” of their spat, which included Hannity calling Kimmel a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo” during his Fox show on Friday.

Kimmel said such animosity is “harmful to our country” and he wanted to apologize “to those who took offense.” He also said President Donald Trump’s wife had enough to worry about “without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings.”

On ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady’s reading of a children’s book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

“Dees and dat,” Kimmel repeated, with a laugh.

Hannity, cable television’s most fervent supporter of the Republican president, took exception, and he and Kimmel exchanged barbs through the week. Hannity’s initial attack on Kimmel, calling him an “a** clown,” was enthusiastically countered by Kimmel, who said Hannity was the “whole a** circus.”

“Game on,” Hannity said on Friday.

He rolled a series of Kimmel clips, mostly from the comedian’s days as a co-host of Comedy Central’s

The Man Show, that featured segments showing Kimmel with an exaggerated fake erection, asking women to find something hidden in his pants and going up to random women in the street asking if they wanted to have sex with him.

Here are the tweets exchanged between Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity:

Today’s poll. So tonight will @jimmykimmel be 1- Asking 18 year old girls to touch his crotch. 2- Make fun of the First Lady reading books to children. 3- Be a racist asshole. 4- all of the above? @Disney #pervertkimmel http://t.co/bq5WE4eyOP — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

I vote for whichever one best helps you trivialize the horrors of Harvey Weinstein by comparing them to televised comedy bits in which every woman was a willing participant who gladly signed a release http://t.co/6jlpRqtttY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

You are a bully attacking the First Lady of the USA. Attack me any time you want. Attack @realDonaldTrump anytime you want. Suck up to Obama all you want. Having 18 year old girls grab your crotch is creepy and perverted. How would you feel if it was your daughter Harvey Jr? http://t.co/uuddgKAZJl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Thank goodness we have kind, tolerant men like you to protect this nation from bullies. http://t.co/gVmJwtEGeJ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Stop picking on woman that can’t fightback Mr Harvey Weinstein jr. And maybe pledge not to ask 18 year old girls to touch your crotch and put their mouths on it like you did. Why don’t You Be a grown up and simply apologize. http://t.co/WFP5GdJf25 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? http://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

And you kissed the ass of Obama and Hillary for years Mr Weinstein. Answer this question. Would you want a stranger asking your daughter to “grab their crotch, and put their mouths on it? Yes or no Harvey! http://t.co/fLk6hPpDbQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

The answer is yes. Every woman involved WILLINGLY participated – it’s called a comedy bit. It’s what you’ve been unwittingly doing for years. Now YOU answer THIS question. Would you want your daughter being “grabbed by the pussy”? Yes or no? http://t.co/T51yTnoyVc — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

I guess you missed my question, which was: “Would you want your daughter being “grabbed by the pussy”? Yes or no?” http://t.co/n9adjxrYxT — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Since you deleted your tweet, I’ll ask again. “Would you want your daughter being “grabbed by the pussy”? Yes or no? pic.twitter.com/lLTZ2zMLpb — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Stop deflecting @jimmykimmel, locker room talk vs. your interactions with women asking them to touch it or put their mouths on it. Maybe you need a reminder, you can see it all tonight on #hannity at 9ET. #pervertkimmel — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

I knew you wouldn’t answer the question. No one likes you. http://t.co/pd8DE5cvIB — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Harvey Jr, you have over 100 writers (you are in last place) That’s all you have? #KeepUp. You are a poor man’s Colbert. #pervertkimmel http://t.co/7H0V2IYJEK — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

And you, a poor woman’s Rachel @maddow (she’s beating you bigly, right?) Now answer the question. http://t.co/S68GOiOx5x — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

I was number one for all of Cable news in 2017 and the number one most watched show in the first Qtr of 2018. And both Hannity and @MaddowBlog kick your ass every night Mr Weinstein jr on ABC @Disney. And Fallon and Colbert also kick your ass. Perverts like you fail on TV. http://t.co/KP9SAXtNwV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Don’t worry – just keep tweeting – you’ll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO http://t.co/R4QJCoGYCL — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Harvey Jr, @realDonaldTrump and I don’t have the creepy perverted relationship that you must have had with Obama. So Stop projecting. For the sake of 18 year old girls in America, Have you thought about going to Harvey Sr’s Sex Rehab? #pervertkimmel @Disney http://t.co/PlOeju5cAl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Dear @SeanHannity thx for the trip down Man Show memory lane. The idea that YOU’d call ANYONE a “pervert” while slobbering over Trump, Ailes, O’Reilly and, YES, Roy Moore – who you DID SUPPORT is, to quote a fella you love very much, “Sad!” #nobodyissafefromKimmelspervertedwrath — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018

Dear Mr Weinstein jr. you are a disgusting pervert. Stop projecting. How you treat the First Lady helping kids is disgusting. How you treat 18 year old girls is disgusting. And your show is a failure. Game on you pervert pig. I’ll be on this till you apologize. http://t.co/wfisPQoaLs — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018

I’m starting to think SOMEONE has a crush on me! http://t.co/PPhSOqBeWn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018

On top of being a pervert you really are dumb, even with 100 writers. I have not been partners with @Disney since 2007. I’m really trying to help you here; CALL IGER! Apologize to the First Lady and I’ll stop. If not, I will NEVER stop. EVER! http://t.co/PQU2HtSakZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018

What you don’t seem to realize is that I LOVE this. I guess it’s one of my perversions http://t.co/OCp9lTwuTj — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018

Jimmy (aka Harvey Weinstein Jr) I LOVE it that you like getting your ass kicked like this. I’ll keep exposing you as the pig, pervert and racist you are. #pervertkimmel @disney http://t.co/mhib687lzN — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018

Sounds like a win-win. If only Congress could get along as well as you and I do. Goodnight sweet Sean. http://t.co/A0e6pDvw6P — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018

Kimmel thanked Hannity for the trip down memory lane but said the idea that Hannity would call anyone a pervert while he was “slobbering over” Donald Trump is, “to quote a fella you love very much, sad.”’ Trump boasted on a 2005 Access Hollywood’ tape about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women, and he later apologized.

Kimmel, in his Twitter message, said he hopes Hannity will “continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies.” Hannity said he’d address Kimmel’s statement on his Monday show.

