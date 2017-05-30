Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer claims Donald Trump blocked her on Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Bess Kalb blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump. Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Bess Kalb blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

A comedy writer has claimed that US President Donald Trump has blocked her on Twitter after she made a joke about his tweets on health care. Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer, has regularly replied to Trump’s tweets with jokes over the last several months. She says she was blocked by Trump on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Oh my effing god. The president of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings. #MAGA,” she wrote on Twitter, attaching an image of Trump’s blocked page.

OH. MY. EFFING. GOD.

The President of the United States just blocked me on Twitter because I hurt his feelings. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/oB5zTAs7In — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

She later added: “From now on, there is only one Snowflake. It is mortifying, yet unsurprising to me that the leader of the free world could be so wounded by the gentle ribbing of a comedy writer.”

“And if I could talk to him now I’d tell him: ‘Donald, sticks and stones may break your bones but articles of impeachment will harm you’. And honestly, he just lost my vote.”

And if I could talk to him now I’d tell him: “Donald, sticks and stones may break your bones but articles of impeachment will harm you.” — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 29, 2017

According to dailymail.co.uk, the tweets she believed she was blocked for came after Trump tweeted on Sunday: “I suggest that we add more dollars to health care and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!”

Kalb had responded to the tweet with a post: “Oh boy, honey. I’ve tried to lay off and let you be President like you said you would, but this is a new kind of simplistic rhetoric…”

In fact, the host of the show Jimmy Kimmel also keeps making fun of Trump on the show. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App