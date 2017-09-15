Jim Carrey to return to television with Showtime’s Kidding

Jim Carrey was last seen in 2006 film True Crimes. Jim Carrey was last seen in 2006 film True Crimes.

Jim Carrey is set to star in a new Showtime comedy series titled Kidding. The project will be Carrey’s first regular television role since his days on the 1990’s sketch show In Living Color, reported Variety. The 55-year-old star will play Jeff, aka Mr Pickles, an icon of children’s television, who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. Showtime has ordered a 10-episode first season. The project will also reunite Carrey with the Oscar winning film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry. This 2004 film received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role – which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall –is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him. With his Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind partner Michel Gondry onboard to direct, we are on our way to a magnetic, volcanic and emotional viewing experience,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. Dave Holstein–a writer and producer on both Showtime’s Weeds and I’m Dying Up Here – created the series, wrote the pilot, and will serve as showrunner. Jim Carrey is also one of the executive producers of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here.

Jim Carrey was last seen in 2016’s True Crimes. An Alexandros Avranas directorial, True Crimes was an American-Polish crime drama-thriller film.

