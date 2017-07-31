Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa won’t return this year and the reason is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11

It looks like season 10 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will have to wait till next year and it is because of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11. It looks like season 10 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will have to wait till next year and it is because of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11.

Good news first. Superstar Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss is set to return with its 11th season, this October. The actor has, in fact, begun shooting for its promo. But in a disappointing development for the fans of celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, it is more or less confirmed that Bigg Boss 11 has eaten into the chance of the new season of Jhalak.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which had its ninth edition last year, will not return for a new season on Colors this year because the channel has marked its calendar with the much-popular Bigg Boss. “Right now, Khatron Ke Khiladi is on air and after it ends, which will happen in September, we will straight go into Bigg Boss. There is no time slot for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. So, right now it is certain that the show is not happening this year. That’s another thing if the channel later decides to change the time and bring it a hour before Bigg Boss. But as of now, it looks like season 10 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will have to wait till next year,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

Another reason being cited for the probable no-show of Jhalak is the dismal TRPs of the previous season. The last edition, judged by Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ganesh Hegde and Farah Khan, began on a promising note but viewers started losing interest after they realised that the show would stretch for six months, much after the finale shoot. The season actually became like a fiction show, where the fans only waited for weekend to watch their favourite contestants without any excitement, for they knew the grand finale had already been shot.

The final three contestants were choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan, actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and young Nepalese dancer and winner Teriya Magar. Teriya’s win however didn’t go down well with the fans of Shantanu and Salman, who are far more popular in India than the title-holder. This was another reason that the ninth edition was tagged as one of the most unpopular seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. “The show is being put on hold because of the last season’s low TRPs. Also Rising Star did better in terms of TRPs, so, the channel might consider bringing it back rather than have Jhalak right now,” said a source from the production house behind Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

