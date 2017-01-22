EXCLUSIVE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 winner Teriya Magar wants to make a career in acting. See pics

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 winner Teriya Magar beat Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 winner Teriya Magar beat Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Pulling a surprise win, 14-year-old Nepali teenager Teriya Magar rounded up her journey on celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season nine, on a high note. Becoming the first wildcard entrant to emerge as the show’s winner, Teriya beat popular contestants including choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari in the show’s grand finale on Saturday night.

Teriya, who hails from Rudrapur in Rupandehi district of Nepal, had earlier won the third season of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Teriya and her team, comprising of choreographer Rishikaysh and dance partner Aryan Patra spoke about the importance of winning the show and their future plans.

It is surreal to win against competitors like Salman and Shantanu

Calling her win a dream come true, Teriya said it is a huge deal that she beat such strong and well known television faces. “All the credit goes to the audience for voting in large numbers for us. It is unbelievable because both Salman and Shantanu bhaiya are hugely popular. They are such talented and experienced dancers also. I am grateful to the viewers for voting for us.”

Despite being wildcard contestants, our win is fair

Rishikaysh said he understands why people are questioning their win because they came as challengers, got ousted in the second week and were called back. But he feels they deserved to win for the sheer hard work the team put in throughout the show. “I know fans of Salman and Shantanu are disappointed and are feeling that why have we won but one should also see that being wildcard entries, we didn’t have a lot of time in hand to make a fanbase. We had to work harder to reach where Salman and Shantanu already were.”

Karan Johar is our favourite judge

The winning team didn’t take much time to reply when asked who their favourite judge was. Rishikaysh said that Johar’s frankness and honesty were unmatchable. “Karan sir and Farah ma’am (Farah Khan) never followed any script. They said what they felt like. I love Karan sir, I have never seen a celebrity like him. From the praise to advices, he gave everything with genuineness.”

Films and television are the next step for us

Teriya said she was certain of taking up acting as a career. “I have an inclination towards acting and I want to pursue it. If I am offered any fiction show, I will definitely take it up,” she said. Her shy dance partner Aryan, whom we barely ‘heard’ on the show, spoke this time. He said he wants to concentrate on his studies right now and after completing education, plans to take up choreography as a career. Rishikaysh, on the other hand cannot wait for interesting offers to come his way. “I waited for 14 years to get my due and now that I have finally got it, I want to make the most of it. I hope I get opportunities to choreograph for films.”

The grand finale saw Terita grab the maximum audience votes and emerge as the winner of the show, which was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde. The finale episode also had actor Hrithik Roshan coming over to promote his film Kaabil, and encourage the finalists. Teriya took home the winning trophy and a cash prize worth Rs 30 lakh. And none other than actor Salman Khan announced her name as the winner.

Here’s wishing the trio, all the luck for their future projects. We hope Teriya’s winning spree continues.

