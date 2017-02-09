Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 winner Teriya Magar gets grand welcome in Nepal

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 winner Teriya Magar beat popular contestants including choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari in the show’s grand finale. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 winner Teriya Magar beat popular contestants including choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari in the show’s grand finale.

Teriya Magar, the title winner of the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9 was given a hero’s welcome as she returned to her home in Rupandehi district in Nepal.

Teriya came home to an upbeat welcome ceremony by the Teriya Magar Foundation in which she was feted by chief district officer, local development officer and district education officer among other high ranking government officials in the district.

Foundation’s Chairman, Krishna Bahadur Fauja Magar, extended gratitude to all the Nepali brothers and sisters living in Nepal and abroad who voted for the victory of Teriya.

On the occasion, Rupendehi’s chief district administrator, Binod Prakash Singh, congratulated Teriya for upholding the pride of Nepal in a foreign land. “Teriya’s victory is a matter of pride and achievement for all Nepali people,” he said.

Becoming the first wildcard entrant to emerge as the show’s winner, Teriya beat popular contestants including choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari in the show’s grand finale.

Teriya had earlier won the third season of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Teriya and her team, comprising of choreographer Rishikaysh and dance partner Aryan Patra spoke about the importance of winning the show and their future plans.

Calling her win a dream come true, Teriya had said post winning it is a huge deal that she beat such strong and well known television faces. “All the credit goes to the audience for voting in large numbers for us. It is unbelievable because both Salman and Shantanu bhaiya are hugely popular. They are such talented and experienced dancers also. I am grateful to the viewers for voting for us,” she said.