Jessica Jones season 2 gets teaser, release date

Jessica Jones second season releases on May 8, 2018. Jessica Jones second season releases on May 8, 2018.

The second season of Jessica Jones, the best Marvel series offering on Netflix, has got a teaser and now we also know the release date. Krysten Ritter was last seen donning the role in Marvel’s The Defenders that was promised to be TV version of Avengers but was instead received with indifference by critics.

While Jessica Jones is a comic-book superhero out and out, her story and the TV series is something more mature viewers would appreciate more. Although it has been the norm for Marvel’s TV series that they are much darker as opposed to their films that tend to be kid-friendly with their fun, action and juvenile humour. But Jessica Jones is in a league of its own as it explores topics like rape and stress disorders that most comic-book adaptations steer clear of.

Krysten Ritter makes for a superb Jessica Jones, and the teaser reinforces this fact. She plays the character with a casual cynicism that is vaguely reminiscent of her Breaking Bad character. The teaser does not reveal anything in terms of the plot, but it seems the story may take the viewers into her past, the origin of her powers for instance.

Here is the official synopsis of the show, “New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.”

Jessica Jones season 2 starts streaming on March 8, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd