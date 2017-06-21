Jennifer Winget photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of the most stylish actors on the small screen. Jennifer Winget is one of the most stylish actors on the small screen.

The powerhouse of talent that we know today, Jennifer Winget, began her journey in the industry many years ago, as a child actor. Jennifer was 12 when she made her acting debut, in Bollywood film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya in 2000. At 14, she acted alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Kuch Na Kaho. She later began her TV career. The actor rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where she played daughter to Shweta Tiwari. Post Kasautii, Jennifer did many shows but it was the popular romantic show Dill Mill Gayye, which became her second biggest project. After playing the character of Dr Ridhimma Gupta and romancing Karan Singh Grover on the show, Jennifer made permanent place for herself in the audiences’ hearts.

It was Dill Mill Gayye only which took Jennifer to a new phase in her personal life. After being friends for long, Jennifer and Karan married in 2012, two years after their show ended. The marital bliss, however, was short lived as the couple parted ways in 2014.

Currently, Jennifer is seen playing the lead role on Sony’s Beyhadh. She is also rumoured to be dating actor Sehban Azim. Here are 50 most beautiful pictures of Jennifer Winget:

Jennifer Winget looks gorgeous.

Jennifer Winget in a teasing mode.

Jennifer Winget looks ravishing.

Jennifer Winget’s cool avatar is adorable.

Camera seems to be in love with Jennifer Winget.

Jennifer Winget looks smoking hot.

Jennifer Winget owns the traditional look.

Jennifer Winget in blue is the solution of our morning blues.

Jennifer Winget’s picture redefines hotness.

Jennifer Winget’s sultry look is to die for.

Jennifer Winget cuts a pretty picture.

Jennifer Winget’s command and confidence are appealing.

Jennifer Winget’s eyes are doing all the talking.

Jennifer Winget’s simple yet stylish look.

Jennifer Winget looks mesmerising.

Jennifer Winget looks as innocent and delicate as a doll.

Jennifer Winget is the epitome of elegance in red.

Jennifer Winget looks both cool and hot at the same time.

Jennifer Winget’s got looks to kill.

Jennifer Winget’s striking personality shines.

Jennifer Winget looks enchanting.

Jennifer Winget is a cute nerd.

Jennifer Winget looks ethereal.

Jennifer Winget caught in a candid moment.

Jennifer Winget’s eyes are captivating.

There’s just one caption for this Jennifer Winget’s picture: If looks could kill!

Jennifer Winget oozes oomph.

Sizzling is the only description of this picture of Jennifer Winget.

Jennifer Winget always manages to look adorable.

Jennifer Winget epitomises innocence.

Jennifer Winget is all set to kill us with so much hotness in one frame.

Jennifer Winget looks stunning.

Jennifer Winget always proves she is one of the prettiest faces on television.

Jennifer Winget looks enchanting.

Jennifer Winget is a delight to eyes.

Jennifer Winget looks hot and vulnerable, all at the same time.

Jennifer Winget has her own way of playing with the waves.

Jennifer Winget is hotness personified.

Jennifer Winget looks ready to kill.

Jennifer Winget looks cute.

Jennifer Winget is a dream in this traditional ensemble.

Jennifer Winget looks as fresh as an early morning breeze.

Jennifer Winget is set to conquer it all.

Jennifer Winget’s cute pout.

Jennifer Winget strikes an elegant pose.

Jennifer Winget shines in this monochrome background.

Jennifer Winget looks demure in a saree.

Jennifer Winget looks breathtakingly beautiful in a bridal wear.

Jennifer Winget makes for the perfect sexy click.

This is another gem from Jennifer Winget’s hot photoshoot.

Jennifer Winget is surely television’s most sultry siren.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd