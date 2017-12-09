Jennifer Winget looks like a dream as Zoya Siddiqui in her new show Bepannaah

Jennifer Winget will be seen in Colors TV’s new show Bepannaah. Jennifer Winget will be seen in Colors TV’s new show Bepannaah.

After the successful run of Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget will be seen in an altogether new look in the upcoming show Bepannaah. Jennifer took to Instagram and introduced her fans to Zoya Siddiqui with a beautiful picture. Alongside the lovely photo where Jennifer is seen sporting a traditional look with a nose pin and a charming smile, the actor wrote, “Roll Camera, Action! Let me introduce you to Zoya Siddiqui as she begins shooting for #Bepannaah on @colorstv”.

Bepannaah also features Sehban Azmi and Harshad Chopra in the lead roles. Jennifer Winget and Sehban Azmi’s sizzling chemistry received praise in the recently released promo of the show. The romantic tale, however, will not be a rosy picture but will see a lot of twists. Reportedly, the story will also see a tragic turn when Sehban Azmi’s character dies. The show will also present a romantic relationship between Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget’s characters.

Post Beyhadh, fans have been waiting for Jenifer to be back on screen and are certainly excited to watch her in a romantic avatar. The show will also feature Namita Dubey. Talking about Bepannaah, Jennifer said, “I am super thrilled and ecstatic to be a part this new show. The narrative of Bepannaah is both emotional and gripping. I can’t wait to bring my character to life and share screen space with Harshad. It’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch.

Sehban Azmi is popular for his stint in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Udaan while Harshad Chopra is famous for his stint in Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil among others. Harshad and Sehban were also seen sharing the screen space in Humsafars where they played brothers.

Bepannaah will soon go on air and we just can’t wait to watch Jennifer Winget in yet another great love story on television.

