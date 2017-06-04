Jennifer Winget thanked her fans and Bipasha Basu liked her message. Have they moved beyond Karan Singh Grover? Watch video

Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget has never spoken about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget has never spoken about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Actors Bipasha Basu and Jennifer Winget have a history, thanks to Karan Singh Grover and naturally so, the two ladies have neither been seen together nor have they spoken about one another ever. But it seems, Jennifer’s recent words of gratitude and kindness impressed Bipasha and she acknowledged them in her own way.

It was Jennifer’s birthday earlier this week and the television star received a lot of wishes and gifts from her die-hard fans. Taking to her Instagram account, she thanked her followers for the presents, but asked them to give them to those who need them more than she does. The Beyhadh star said that this way her fans could help her in extending the birthday celebrations.

“Everything about the day has been nothing short of spectacular and special. My birthday has been a big, unanimous celebration with the media, my fans, my amazing friends and my beautiful family. So, I would like you to help me extend these celebrations, by handing out the gifts that got for me to those who are more deserving and in need. I would loved to be tagged in your stories. Can’t wait. Thank you once again for your wishes,” Jennifer said in the video.

Among the thousands who liked the video, was Bipasha Basu too. Interestingly, the actor is not following Jennifer so, obviously Jennifer’s posts wouldn’t show up in her Instagram feed. The only way that is possible is if Bipasha searches for Jennifer’s account on the photo/video-sharing app. Whatever it is, it is a nice gesture on Bipasha’s part to appreciate what is deserving regardless of the equation she has with the actor in question.

