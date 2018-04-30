Bepannaah actor Jennifer Winget: I will accept my age gracefully

Jennifer Winget is currently seen as Zoya in Bepannaah. Jennifer Winget is currently seen as Zoya in Bepannaah.

Sexy, fashionable and trendy are some of the words used to describe actress Jennifer Winget. But she says there is no pressure on her to look good all the time and she is willing to accept her age gracefully.

It wasn’t long ago when she won a spot in the “50 Sexiest Asian Women” list. Does she feel the pressure?

“There is no pressure. I am who I am. I do what I do. All the credit goes to my team… my stylist and make-up people… my entire team that works tirelessly to make me look good,” Jennifer told IANS. What is the one thing that she will never do to look good and young? “I will accept my age gracefully,” said the actress, in her 30s.

On the work front, she is currently playing Zoya in the Colors show Bepanaah. Talking about the show Jennifer shared with indianexpress.com, “It feels amazing! I really feel fortunate and blessed to be given such opportunities and great shows.”

Talking about her third collaboration with Cinevistaas after Dill Mill Gayye and Beyhadh Jennifer said, “I love them and we’ve had a long association, so we have complete faith in each other. I know whenever they offer me something, it’s well thought and carefully curated. Also, whenever we have worked together, it has always worked out and we are looking forward to another success (smiles). Cinevistaas is like a second home to me and with so many friends working together in this show, it feels amazing.”

Talking about her character Zoya in the show, she said, “Zoya is a very sweet girl with a perfect life. She had a sheltered childhood, married the love of her life and she doesn’t have any baggage in life. Until one day, a tragedy happens that leads to her perfect world crumbling down. She also meets Aditya, who she doesn’t really like but destiny keeps bringing them together. How in their journey together, they also discover themselves is the story.”

(With IANS inputs)

