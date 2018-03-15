Bepannaah is an intense story high on emotions: Jennifer Winget

Bepannaah will go on air from March 19. Bepannaah will go on air from March 19.

Television show Bepannaah will keep the audience intrigued with its intense and thrilling drama, says lead actor Jennifer Winget. Jennifer and her co-star Sehban Azim were at a press conference for the Colors’ show here on Wednesday. “It is a really intense story high on emotions, and it has everything – romance, drama, a bit of mystery and thrill too,” Jennifer said. Sehban, who plays Jennifer’s husband in the show, added: “All stories are till the ‘happily ever after’, and our story starts after that.

“Another thing that’s new about this show is that you will be able to see relationships very closely and the show dives in deeper to give a true sense of the couple’s love and hate relations.” The actors are happy with the response to the trailer. For Winget, this is her third show with Cinevistaas, “I know when they offer me something, it is well thought of and it is carefully curated. I have that faith in them.”

The show was supposed to air in February, but it got delayed because of a fire that broke out on the sets. A 20-year-old technician had died in the fire, which reportedly went out of control as the fire-fighting system at the studio was not working. The shooting was discontinued till proper fire safety equipment was put in place. Jennifer said the incident was “very unfortunate”. “It was beyond anyone’s control and our condolences are with the family. It was something that we couldn’t get out for a very long time. But I am very grateful to the firefighters that saved numerous other lives and I am grateful to everyone who supported us in this hard times.”

Bepannaah, starting on March 19, also features Harshad Chopra and Namita Dubey.

