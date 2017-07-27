Bihar Politics

Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti get into a fun conversation leaving us smiling

When Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget has posted a tweet appreciating actor Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti's new show Dev on Colors. When Ashish tried to pull a fast one on Jennifer, she tackled it with wit and we are is splits after seeing the trio's fun banter.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: July 27, 2017 6:13 pm
jennifer winget, Ashish Chowdhry, Sumona Chakravarti Here is Jennifer winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti’s fun conversation.
When Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget posted a tweet appreciating Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti’s new show Dev on Colors, Ashish tried to pull a fast one on Jennifer. The lovely actor tackled it with wit and we are is splits after seeing the trio’s fun banter.

This fun conversation between Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti will make you smile.

After playing a business tycoon in Ek Muthi Aasman, Ashish Chowdhry will don the role of a detective for his new show Dev on Colors. The Bollywood actor is kicked about his new project, that will also star Sumona Chakravarti and Puja Banerjee. Ashish has also participated in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Popular actor Jennifer Winget, who is a friend of Sumona, recently took to Twitter to appreciate Colors’ Dev. Ashish jumped into the chat and what followed was a fun banter.

The conversation started when Jennifer tweeted, “The promos look brilliant !! Good luck to you babe. You shall shine in this one too.”

To this, a curious Ashish wanting to clear his doubts tweeted, “Ok now u’ve made me curious Jenny… Jenn.. Which one of us is ‘babe’? @sumona24 or me? @jenwinget”

Jennifer Winget in her inimitable style replied to Ashish, “Hahahaha… you’re my hottie dev!”

As for Sumona, while she thanked Jennifer, “Thank u soooo much babe”, she couldn’t resist pulling Ashish’s legs with this tweet, “Hahahaha… Ru feeling insecure Dev…”

That’s fun, isn’t it????

