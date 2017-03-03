Jennifer Winget, Anita Hassanandani take a stand against body shaming ahead of Women’s Day

Anita Hassanandani and Jennifer Winget pose with a razor to extend their support against body shamers. Anita Hassanandani and Jennifer Winget pose with a razor to extend their support against body shamers.

There was a time when Bollywood female actors were under pressure to look a certain way off-screen as well. Often, they came under the public scanner for their weight, their clothes and their fashion sense. But in the recent times, the leading ladies of Bollywood like Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone among others took an inspiring stand against body shamers. And now it is our television betis and bahus who have come out in support of their Bollywood counterparts.

The viral social media campaign #ShaveYourOpinion creates an awareness in the society that a woman can wear whatever she likes and nobody has the right to judge or stop her. Joining the campaign, television actors like Jennifer Winget, Anita Hassanandani, Mandira Bedi, Ragini Khanna and Shruti Seth have posted a picture on their Instagram account holding a razor in their hand.

Beyhadh star Jennifer Winget wrote a strong message for all those who judge a woman by her physical appearance, “Remember, when you judge a woman by her appearance, it doesn’t define her, it defines you. Let nothing and nobody dull your sparkle. So to those who judge us, Go #ShaveYourOpinion,” wrote Jennifer while posting her photo with a razor.

Anita Hassanandani of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also shared, “To all those who judge us women on our choice of clothes. #shaveyouropinion.”

A few days back, singer Monali Thakur who is seen judging the reality show ‘Rising Star’ was trolled for wearing a short dress on the show. The National Award-winning singer didn’t keep mum and gave a befitting reply to the troller. She wrote, “Before blocking a moron like you i wanted to let you know what i think of brains and minds like yours. You feeling uncomfortable with my short dress is your perverted psychological problem which is not my responsibility or any girl’s! So shove that ‘sabhyata’ nonsense of yours up your a**. And please pray that i never spot you ever in person coz then no one can stop me from showing you what my legs which made you feel uncomfortable can do to your little groin with just one kick! Please dont mind. It’s just a request (sic).”

