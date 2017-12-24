Jennifer Lawrence surprises Kris Jenner with a Porsche as Christmas gift

The Mother! actor Jennifer Lawrence has been quite close with the Jenner family. The Mother! actor Jennifer Lawrence has been quite close with the Jenner family.

Christmas is here and so is the time of getting gifts from your loved ones and it looks like Jennifer Lawrence’s obsession over Keeping Up with the Kardashians has developed into a close friendship with Kris Jenner.

The Hunger Games star has proven her affinity for Kris once again, this time with the purchase of a car. Kris shared a photo of the holiday present, the automobile, which was actually a ride-on toy, on her official Instagram page.

Alongside the photo, the 62-year-old reality TV star, wrote, “My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited.”

The photo shows Jenner’s rainbow-themed Christmas decorations next to the 2018 Porsche Boxster Style 12V Ride-On-Car, which comes with battery powered wheels, a dining table, leather Seat and LED Lights.

The Mother! actor has been quite close with the Jenner family ever since Kris decided to surprise the Oscar winning actor with a birthday cake a few years ago. Things have only gotten closer since then.

Kris recently spilled the beans about their bonding on Steve Harvey’s show STEVE and recalled about the incident saying, “And somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you’ll be the surprise.’ When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited…and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on.”

In November, Lawrence revealed before interviewing Kim on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had gotten drunk and stripped down to nearly nothing in Kris’ closet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App