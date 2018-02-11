Jennifer Garner to make a television comeback with Lena Dunham’s new HBO show

Jennifer Garner will star in the new HBO series created by Girls creator Lena Dunham. Jennifer Garner will star in the new HBO series created by Girls creator Lena Dunham.

Actor Jennifer Garner is making a comeback to small screen after a decade and will star in a new series Camping.

The series is based on the UK show by the same name and written by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, reported Variety. The series has an eight episode order from HBO and both Dunham and Konner are executively producing it via their company A Casual Romance.

It follows a group of people as they come together to celebrate Kathryn’s husband Walt’s 45th birthday over a weekend spent back in nature, before it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime. Garner will play the role of Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, which has been described as “messy, tough and provocative and

really really fun”.

“We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts,” said Denhum and Konner.

This is the second show created by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. Their previous HBO collaboration, Girls, was nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards in his six seasons. The comedy ended last year.

Jennifer Garner has previously worked in JJ Abrams’s ABC drama Alias, in which she played the starring role of CIA agent Sydney Bristow. She was nominated for four Emmys for her performance. In Hollywood, she is known for her films like Dallas Byers Club and Elektra.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd