Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon come together for TV series after FRIENDS

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are coming together to star in an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit. The project, from HBO alum Michael Ellenberg, is poised to hit the marketplace in the coming weeks and be shopped to premium cable networks and streaming services, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jay Carson (House of Cards) is attached to pen the script. Witherspoon will also be the executive producer alongside her Hello Sunshine banner topper Lauren Levy Neustadter. Aniston also will be credited as an executive producer. The project is at the very early stages and hasn’t started filming yet, or even been bought by a network. The Mother’s Day actor and Reese Witherspoon memorably guest starred as the former’s younger sister, Jill on the sixth season of FRIENDS on Episode number 14 and 15.

Since then, they have remained friends over the years. In FRIENDS, Reese’s character had dated Rachel’s most loved ex-boyfriend Ross Geller for a day. Keeping that as one of the central plots, Reese Witherspoon had worked in two of the episodes of FREINDS named, The One With Rachel’s Sister and The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have worked in popular television series. While Jennifer is still popular for her role as Rachel Green in FRIENDS, Reese Witherspoon has been popular for her role in the television series, Big Little Lies. Off late Jennifer has been concentrating on her movie career. She was recently seen starring in films like Mother’s Day We’re The Millers, Cake, Horrible Bosses and Marley & Me.

