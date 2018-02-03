Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: Anything can happen

Jennifer Aniston hints at FRIENDS’ reboot. Jennifer Aniston hints at FRIENDS’ reboot.

Almost 15 years after the end of Friends, actor Jennifer Aniston has hinted that a reboot of the popular show could happen. The 48-year-old actor played the spoilt brat-turned-ambitious woman Rachel Green in the show which ran from 1999 to 2004.

The actor performed the same hand clap that featured in the beginning of the Friends theme song during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Y’all should do a Friends reunion. I know people keep asking that. Is it even in the realm of possibility?” Ellen asked.

A photo featuring Aniston and her former colleagues –Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — appeared in the background. “Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married! That’s like anything can happen. I think it’s wonderful,” replied Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston will also be seen in Apple Inc’s two seasons of a dramatic series that looks at the lives of people working on a morning television show. The series will also star Reese Witherspoon. Reese who portrayed the role of Jennifer’s younger sister in Friends already has some big projects by her name which includes Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies.

The series will be produced by Media Res, a studio found by former HBO executive Michael Ellenberg. The two talented actresses will also be among the creative producers of the series.