Jennifer Aniston to be Courteney Cox’s maid of honour

Actor Jennifer Aniston will reportedly take up responsibilities as maid of honour for her Friends co-star and friend Courteney Cox. The actor, best known for playing the obsessive-compulsive Monica Geller in the ’90s hit sitcom, is due to wed singer Johnny McDaid.

Cox and Aniston have been tight since the beginning of Friends. A source close to the actors told Mirror.co.uk that Aniston has been helping her fellow actor prepare for the wedding this summer. “Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months. Courteney wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship,” the source said.

Cox had also served as the maid of honour when Aniston married actor Justin Theroux in 2011. Aniston was separated from Theroux earlier this year. In a statement, they said, “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Jennifer Aniston had spoken about the possibility about a Friends reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said, “Anything is a possibility, Ellen. Anything! Right? I mean, George Clooney got married! That’s like anything can happen. I think it’s wonderful.”

Courteney Cox was previously married to her Scream co-star David Arquette for more than a decade. They announced their separation in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2013. Her wedding to McDaid will reportedly take place in the Snow Patrol guitarist’s home in Derry, Northern Ireland.

