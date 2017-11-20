Jeffrey Tambor quits Transparent amid sexual harassment allegations

Jeffrey Tambor used to play transgender character Maura Pfefferman on the show. Jeffrey Tambor used to play transgender character Maura Pfefferman on the show.

Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor, who plays Maura Pfefferman in the Amazon series, has exited the series amid sexual harassment allegations made against him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 73-year-old actor has played transgender character Maura Pfefferman on the show for the past four seasons but has left the production following the claims.

He issued a statement, which read, “Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.”

Tambor asserted, “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent’.”

This move by Golden Globe winner Tambor comes as the show itself was seemingly gearing up to shuffle him off the show. The Transparent writing staff, sources say, began reworking the upcoming fifth season following news of the first allegation against Tambor as the series mulled refocusing the show without its star.

Tambor was accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant, a trans woman named Van Barnes, in a private Facebook post on November 8, causing Amazon to open an investigation into the allegations. Meanwhile, guest star Trace Lysette came forward with further alleged instances of inappropriate behavior.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App