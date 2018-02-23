Television actor Jaya Bhattacharya’s mother passes away

When Jaya Bhattacharya’s mother was hospitalised last year, there was news reports all over about Jaya going bankrupt and in dire need of work and money. When Jaya Bhattacharya’s mother was hospitalised last year, there was news reports all over about Jaya going bankrupt and in dire need of work and money.

Popular television actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who was recently in news over her financial ordeals, lost her mother today. The actor, who had been by her ailing mother’s side, sent out a text to her friends in the industry informing about her loss. Her text stated, “It is with profound grief I inform that my mother Mrs Gauri Bhattacharya….has left for her heavenly abode today. The cremation ceremony will take place at Dahanukar Wadi.Kandivali west..(M.G.Road).near Thakur International school.Time 9.30 pm…. (sic).”

Jaya, who was last seen in Thapki, had been working in the industry for almost two decades. Her mother, who was 79, was diagnosed with a heart problem recently. She had been in the ICU and a pacemaker was also implanted in her last December. But the old age and frail body did not support her, and she breathed her last on Friday. A friend of Jaya shared with indianexpress.com, “Jaya is a strong woman and although she is deeply saddened with the loss, she is keeping a strong face and arranging for her mother’s last rites herself. Her father is also an octogenarian and she needs to take care of him also.”

When her mother was hospitalised last year, there was news reports all over about Jaya going bankrupt and in dire need of work and money. While her ordeal was splashed all over social media, the actor was left grappling with the aftermath of the reports. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she had clarified her stand and had shared, “I am aghast and really hurt at being portrayed as a beggar. My mother was in the ICU and I was disturbed at the sudden turn of events but that doesn’t mean I was pleading for money and work.”

She had also spoken about her loss of finances, “Both my parents are old and being a single child, I have known my responsibilities and have had savings. I am a practical person and having old parents. I always plan my life well with multiple backups. But all was used in this sudden emergency but it’s a usual thing in life. My last show wrapped up four months back and it’s not that I have been sitting at home for years. I did send across a message to my colleagues that I was looking out for work now but it doesn’t mean I am pleading for work.” The actor’s body of work includes hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Jhansi Ki Rani, Madhubala, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, Gangaa. She has also played pivotal roles in movies like Devdas, Sirf Tum, Fiza and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

Our condolences to Jaya and her family, and prayers for the departed soul.

